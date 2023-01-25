 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tottenham Hotspur FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s League Cup: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

More silverware to fight for

By Fellipe Miranda
/ new
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Ever since we last met Tottenham Hotspur Women in a 3-0 Women’s Super League win in Kingsmeadow back in November, the Spurs have done some big moves in the transfer market in their attempt to solve dire attacking issues affecting them since the beginning of the season. One of which included acquiring striker Beth England from Chelsea, with the now former Blues centre-forward scoring in her debut — a 2-1 league loss to Aston Villa.

Today both Spurs and the Blues jump from the league to the league cup, also known as the Conti Cup for a quarter-final clash. It’s a must-win for a team who want to fight across multiple title fronts, and have both the talent and the numbers to do so.

Tottenham Hotspur starting eleven:
Korpela | Turner, Bartrip, Zadorksy (c), Harrop, Summanen, Spence, Bizet, Ayane, Iwabuchi, England

Substitutes from: Spencer, Naz, Karczewska, Ale, James, Ubogagu

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3?):
Musovic | Buchanan, Bright (c), Carter | Périsset, Cuthbert, Ingle, Reiten | Cankovic, Kerr, James

Substitutes from: Berger, Svitkova, Kirby, Eriksson, Fleming, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Charles, Abdullina

Date / Time: Wednesday, January 25th 2023, 7:45pm BST; 2:45pm EST; 1:15am IST (next day)
Venue: Brisbane Road, Leyton, East London

On TV: None
Streaming: The FA Player

Let’s do this!

