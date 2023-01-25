Ever since we last met Tottenham Hotspur Women in a 3-0 Women’s Super League win in Kingsmeadow back in November, the Spurs have done some big moves in the transfer market in their attempt to solve dire attacking issues affecting them since the beginning of the season. One of which included acquiring striker Beth England from Chelsea, with the now former Blues centre-forward scoring in her debut — a 2-1 league loss to Aston Villa.

Today both Spurs and the Blues jump from the league to the league cup, also known as the Conti Cup for a quarter-final clash. It’s a must-win for a team who want to fight across multiple title fronts, and have both the talent and the numbers to do so.

Tottenham Hotspur starting eleven:

Korpela | Turner, Bartrip, Zadorksy (c), Harrop, Summanen, Spence, Bizet, Ayane, Iwabuchi, England

Substitutes from: Spencer, Naz, Karczewska, Ale, James, Ubogagu

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3?):

Musovic | Buchanan, Bright (c), Carter | Périsset, Cuthbert, Ingle, Reiten | Cankovic, Kerr, James

Substitutes from: Berger, Svitkova, Kirby, Eriksson, Fleming, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Charles, Abdullina

Date / Time: Wednesday, January 25th 2023, 7:45pm BST; 2:45pm EST; 1:15am IST (next day)

Venue: Brisbane Road, Leyton, East London

On TV: None

Streaming: The FA Player

Let’s do this!