Frank Lampard reportedly sacked at Everton, along with four ex-Chelsea coaches

Good luck in whatever may come next, friends!

By David Pasztor
Everton FC v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has been sacked by Everton Football Club today — not officially confirmed yet, but reported everywhere — bringing to an end his 348-day tenure during which he managed to keep them up once, quite dramatically on the final day of last season, but failed to turn the club’s fortunes around. Everton have dropped to almost the very bottom of the Premier League after just five points from their last twelve games (one win), and are above Southampton only on goal difference.

Fans have placed the blame squarely on the owner’s and the board’s shoulders, with protests (and worse) around the club and during games, but as usual in football, it’s the manager who bears the brunt of the responsibility. Lampard did admit that he’s reached the limit of his capabilities, but if you have to appoint six full-time managers in six years and still spiral down towards relegation, perhaps the problem isn’t any one of the managers. Marcelo Bielsa and Sean Dyche are reportedly the next leading candidates.

Lampard’s staff, almost all ex-Chelsea, are out as well, including assistants Joe Edwards and Paul Clement and coaches Chris Jones and Ashley Cole. Their exit will probably signal an end to any transfer (or loan) rumor linking Everton with our players, such as Conor Gallagher or Hakim Ziyech.

Best of luck in whatever may come next, friends!

