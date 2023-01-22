Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea, Premier League: Thiago Silva rules as Misha Mania begins!

1. THIAGO SILVA (8.2)

Back-to-back Man of the Match awards for Silva, who just keeps going and going and going. Only Mason Mount comes close in terms of minutes played, and no one comes close in terms of well deserved respect and praise earned, generated, given.

One thing that all world class players have in common is making other players around them better, and Silva has that quality in spades. His transition into a future coaching role should be quite natural, and maybe we can hope that happens at Chelsea, even?

“He’s got a football brain that is pretty much above everybody. He understands the game and he’s played for so long at the highest level. The players he’s played with, the players he’s played against, his references are so strong that he can help the team and individuals. “He’s got Benoît next to him, just his second game in the Premier League, and I’m sure he benefits from playing alongside Thiago. Everyone benefits from him. He is a leader on the pitch, leader off the pitch, a really important player” -Graham Potter; source: Football.London

2. MYKHAILO MUDRYK (7.5, sub)

Conditions are perfect for Misha Mudryk to become an absolute legend, and he’s off to a pretty good start, which was almost amazing, barring a couple unlucky final chances.

Graham Potter has expressed his belief several times now that Mudryk will quickly become a fan favorite, and in just 35 minutes the 22-year-old has already generated buzz we have not seen since a certain little Eddie roamed the green grass of his Garden of Eden.

Let’s go!

3. BENOÎT BADIASHILE (7.2)

Badiashile has gone a bit under his radar since his arrival — as much as a 6’4” hulk of a defender can go under the radar — but he’s settled in quite nicely and has formed an excellent partnership already with Thiago Silva.

Very encouraging stuff from Badiashile too. Can adjust his game to different tempos during a game without compromising what he's about. — Chelsea Youth (@chelseayouth) January 21, 2023

Thiago Silva x Badiashile vs Liverpool pic.twitter.com/ppYxW1SFbb — ‏َ (@CheIseaComps) January 21, 2023

vs. LIVERPOOL (PL, A, D 0-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Silva (8.2)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Mudryk (7.5, sub), Badiashile (7.2), Ziyech (7.0)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Arrizabalaga (6.8), Chalobah (6.6), Cucurella (6.5), Jorginho (6.3), Gallagher (6.3), Azpilicueta (6.2, sub), Havertz (6.2)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Hall (5.4), Chukwuemeka (5.2, sub), Mount (5.1)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Aubameyang (4.6, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL