Chelsea FCW match against Liverpool FCW postponed due to pitch conditions

Shambolically sad

By Fellipe Miranda
Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Today was supposed to be the day in which we avenge our 2-1 loss to Liverpool back in September. However the frozen pitch at Kingsmeadow made that an impossible task.

Worst of all is that there was a pitch inspection just three hours before kick-off, with supporters already arriving at their sits in Kingsmeadow. To be fair Chelsea did make an effort to keep the field at its best condition by covering it from snow, and match officials decided to let the game proceed.

But once referee Paul Howard blew the whistle to begin the match, it was clear the pitch was unplayable. Twice Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert slipped on the grass due to its frozen state, risking a grave injury in both happenstances.

And so, seven minutes into the match the referee decided it was enough. Ball in hand, talks to Chelsea and Liverpool captains and head coaches, and heading to the tunnels as manager Emma Hayes was left to explain via megaphone to at least a thousand spectators from both clubs why the match was suspended.

All in all just a shambles from the FA who could have done simple calculations given the weather today and how long it would take for the pitch to no longer be frozen, and then decide to suspend the match many hours before kick-off. Now we wait to know when the match will actually take place, hopefully on much better conditions.

