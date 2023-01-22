Our first match of the season was already one of the biggest upsets in the Women’s Super League, when recently promoted outfit Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 and made many start to question whether the Blues would be able to reclaim the title.

That episode was quickly proven to be an outlier. Chelsea sit atop the WSL table despite the referee’s best effort to hand it to Arsenal last weekend, and our great form at home should be a good enough basis to dispatch Liverpool today.

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3?):

Musovic | Buchanan, Bright (c), Carter | Perisset, Cuthbert, Ingle, Charles | Cankovic, Kerr, Reiten

Substitutes from: Berger, Leupolz, James, Kirby, Eriksson, Fleming, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Abdullina

Liverpool starting eleven:

Laws | Koivisto, Fahey, Bonner, Campbell, Matthews, Holland, Nagano, Lawley, Van de Sanden, Stengel

Substitutes from: Kirby, Robe, Hinds, Kearns, Furness, Lundgaard, Humphrey, Daniels, Taylor

Date / Time: Sunday, January 22, 12.30 GMT; 7:30am EST; 6:00pm IST

Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston Upon Thames, UK

On TV: BBC Two (UK); elsewhere

Streaming: Paramount+ (US); BBC iPlayer (UK) elsewhere

Let’s do this!