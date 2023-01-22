 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea FCW vs. Liverpool FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

By Fellipe Miranda
Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC

Our first match of the season was already one of the biggest upsets in the Women’s Super League, when recently promoted outfit Liverpool beat Chelsea 2-1 and made many start to question whether the Blues would be able to reclaim the title.

That episode was quickly proven to be an outlier. Chelsea sit atop the WSL table despite the referee’s best effort to hand it to Arsenal last weekend, and our great form at home should be a good enough basis to dispatch Liverpool today.

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3?):
Musovic | Buchanan, Bright (c), Carter | Perisset, Cuthbert, Ingle, Charles | Cankovic, Kerr, Reiten

Substitutes from: Berger, Leupolz, James, Kirby, Eriksson, Fleming, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Abdullina

Liverpool starting eleven:
Laws | Koivisto, Fahey, Bonner, Campbell, Matthews, Holland, Nagano, Lawley, Van de Sanden, Stengel

Substitutes from: Kirby, Robe, Hinds, Kearns, Furness, Lundgaard, Humphrey, Daniels, Taylor

Date / Time: Sunday, January 22, 12.30 GMT; 7:30am EST; 6:00pm IST
Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston Upon Thames, UK

On TV: BBC Two (UK); elsewhere
Streaming: Paramount+ (US); BBC iPlayer (UK) elsewhere

Let’s do this!

