Graham Potter ‘happy with a lot’ following Chelsea’s draw against Liverpool at Anfield

Chelsea and Liverpool sat 10th and 9th, respectively in the Premier League table ahead of today’s match, and the football displayed by them at Anfield was a clear reflection of both teams’ current states. Neither side were able to truly dominate, nor make use of great chances they created, aside from Kai Havertz’s opener nullified by his big left foot and VAR a couple of minutes into the match.

Still Liverpool are a tough team to face at home, with only one loss in 10 matches in the league this season. No doubt manager Graham Potter was happy with snatching at least a point from the Reds and seeing how well his team performed especially in the first half, despite the scrappiness that came along later on in the 90 minutes this afternoon.

“Performance was good, happy with the team and the energy. Happy with a lot, obviously we wanted to win, but it’s a clean sheet. We move forward. “First half we were decent. Little bit unlucky not to get the goal. Throughout, we had good energy. They started the second half well. “Overall, positive day apart from that we wanted the three points.”

One clear positive of our play today was Mykhailo Mudryk’s introduction. The €70m-man not only looked the part for the Blues from the get-go, but also seemed ready to reach the €30m in bonuses in his transfer from Shakhar Donetsk to Chelsea.

“He’s not played football for a while, he’s been on a mid-season break. We had to manage his minutes, but you can see his quality. “[...] [Mudryk and Félix] top players. Sometimes people think us coaches turn top players into top players. But Mudryk, João, they understand the game. It’s just fine-turning it a bit.”

And Chelsea would not be able to even think of a recovery this season if it was not for Thiago Silva’s performances. The Brazilian defender commands and tutors young defenders all while making life-saving interventions for Kepa Arrizabalaga, showing how class is truly permanent.

“He’s helping Benoit [Badiashile], it is his second game in the Premier League. To have Thiago alongside him is a big help. “He’s an important player, a leader, it is nice that he is enjoying his football. “[...] He’s got a football brain that is above everybody pretty much. He understands the game and has played for so long at the highest level, his references are so strong.” -Graham Potter; Source: football-london

There is still a long way to go for Chelsea and Potter, with defender Trevoh Chalobah perhaps joining the already (too) long list of injured players at the Bridge. Still, onwards and upwards given how signings such as Mudryk, Badiashile and even Carney Chukwuemeka have been able to make a good impression in their first bouts as Blues.