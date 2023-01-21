Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

After four draws last season, twice in the league and once in the final of each domestic Cup competition, Chelsea and Liverpool now meet to decide whether the midtable is red or blue ... and we can only hope that it remains red as we begin our rise back up the table.

Potter has named a largely unchanged lineup from last weekend, but with Marc Cucurella starting at what looks like left wing (instead of Chukwuemeka), as per the official lineup tweet. Of course, it could also be some sort of back-three, with Cucurella or Hall or Gallagher or Ziyech playing right wing-back. We’ll see. Mudryk’s on the bench, as expected.

Liverpool starting lineup (4-3-3):

Alisson | Robertson, Gomez, Konaté, Milner | Thiago, Bajčetić, Keïta | Gakpo, Salah, Elliott

Substitutes from: Kelleher, Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Núñez, Matip, Alexander-Arnold

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Arrizabalaga | Hall, Badiashile, Silva, Chalobah | Gallagher, Jorginho (c) | Cucurella, Mount, Ziyech | Havertz

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Humphreys, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Loftus-Cheek, Mudryk, Aubameyang, D.Fofana

Date / Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 12.30 GMT; 7:30am EST; 6pm IST

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England

Referee: Michael Oliver (on pitch); John Brooks (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 1 (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

