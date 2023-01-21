Several new signings and a much needed win last weekend have given us some hope that a corner is about to be turned. There’s a two-week break coming up and going into it with a win against a struggling Liverpool side could change Chelsea’s trajectory for the remainder of the season.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Never change a winning system. The WAGNH community want the 4-2-3-1 to continue over the 4-3-3 (32%) and 3-4-3 (23%) formations.

In goal, Kepa Arrizabalaga remains the only choice with his only “competition” (if it can be called as much) the promising talent Gabriel Slonina (3%).

While Reece James and Ben Chilwell are close to returning to action, the game still comes too early for them. So it’s the same back four that started against Palace with Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Benoît Badiashile and Lewis Hall lining up right-to-left. Kalidou Koulibaly (22%), César Azpilicueta (41%) and Marc Cucurella (43%) all remain relegated to the bench.

Mateo Kovačić returns to the starting lineup as he joins Conor Gallagher in the midfield pivot and tries to get back to old form. There’s plenty of cover from the bench in Jorginho (51%) and Carney Chukwuemeka (36%). Even Ruben Loftus-Cheek (13%) should be available for selection after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Kai Havertz scored the winning goal last time out and, as a result, is yet again given the nod ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (11%) and David Datro Fofana (16%). Mykhailo Mudryk is thrown into the mix right away as he tries to cause havoc with Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount behind the striker.

4-2-3-1 (38%)

Arrizabalaga (96%) | Hall (56%), Badiashile (88%), Silva (99%), Chalobah (61%) | Kovačić (87%), Gallagher (59%) | Mudryk (83%), Mount (81%), Ziyech (62%) | Havertz (87%)