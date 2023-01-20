Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

With Chelsea frolicking around in the transfer market like it’s 2003, with a new player walking through the doors seemingly every single day, it’s hard to keep up with who all may or may not be available to play, who all may or may not be ready to play, and who all may or may not be fit to play this weekend. Thankfully, we have two weeks off afterwards, through the end of the month and the transfer window, so that should help calm the situation down.

But first, it’s a trip to Anfield on Saturday, in a showdown against equally struggling Liverpool. Safe to say that no one envisioned this game would feature the 9th- and 10th-placed teams when the schedules were first announced.

Our fortunes will hopefully turn soon, perhaps starting now. We should have most exciting new signing Mykhailo “Misha” Mudryk ready to make his debut, while we keep waiting for David Datro Fofana to do the same (unless he’s set to leave on loan, in which case he cannot play). There’s also a small chance of Noni Madueke being available, provided we complete his signing by midday on Friday. But there’s probably no need to rush that much.

In terms of injuries, everyone who was out remains out, even if both Reece James and Ben Chilwell were spotted in training this week: this game will likely come too soon for them. N’Golo Kanté has been putting in the work as well, but he remains at least a month out. And Wesley Fofana could be back in about 10 days as per the latest Twitter rumors.

Thankfully there are no new injuries, only a few scary stories about Kai Havertz, who looked to be a full participant yesterday, so probably no worries there. João Félix will be serving the second game of his three-game suspension however.

Choose wisely.

Loading…

(Live results)