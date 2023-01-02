Chelsea may have dropped two more points last night in the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, but we did manage to survive the game without any new injuries, which is an accomplishment in an of itself these days.

And we might even have some good news with regards to injuries, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek reportedly back in full training with the first-team. The 26-year-old versatile midfielder has been dealing with a thigh injury throughout the World Cup break, but hopefully he’s over it now. The oft-injured Academy graduate had actually been (major) injury-free for the past two years, since the start of the 2020-21 season, having only missed a few weeks last winter due to a bout with COVID-19.

Loftus-Cheek matched a career high with 40 appearances in all competitions last season and was frequently involved in the first-half of this season as well, making 14 starts and adding 6 substitute appearances in our 21 games before the break. His ability to deputize at wing-back, among all other non-goalkeeper positions, has been helpful indeed, especially as we continue to deal with multiple competitions (for now).

Football.London’s report adds that “there is hope Ben Chilwell can be reintegrated into the first team set-up after next week’s Premier League clash against Fulham” as well, which would be right on course for a February return.