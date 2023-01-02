Romelu Lukaku really wants to stay at Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku saw how big of a hit his interview last winter was, and decided that what the world needs now, this winter, is a sequel. Alas, as with most sequels, it’s not nearly as dramatic or exciting as the first, especially as it mostly retreads the same old plot points. Glass Onion it ain’t, that’s for sure!

Still, box office numbers are guaranteed whenever Lukaku sees celluloid and turns to a mic, so let’s indulge him.

“Inter fans are truly special; for me they’re the best I’ve met. Even if we are in trouble, they are always there to help the team. I thought they were still angry with me, but they know I’ve always had Inter in my heart, even if I left. I had a few conversations with my team-mates; I told them the truth about why I left and why I came back.”

If we’ve learned anything from Disney and Star Wars, it’s that fan service is a cheap way to get guaranteed results. The Andors of this entertainment industry are few and far between.

Any resolutions for 2023, Rom?

“I hope to stay in the future too. For me, Inter means everything. Now I have to do everything necessary, together with the team, for Inter to win. Then we’ll see.” -Romelu Lukaku; source: Sky Italia via Mirror

New year’s resolutions are notoriously hard to keep, and figuring out a way to keep Lukaku at Inter, who are in no hurry to make any decisions with regards to this situation, isn’t going to be easy either. But, hopefully, the 29-year-old striker is now over his hamstring issues and can go a together a great few months to convince everyone involved that a second season on loan, at least, is the way to go.