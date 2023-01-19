The Daily Hilario: Thursday

Hmm
Agnelli uses his farewell address to reiterate: “European football is in need of reform. In the years to come the Premier League will attract all the talent, marginalising the other leagues.” Whatever you think of Agnelli’s record, what he stands for, he’s right— James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) January 18, 2023
Close
#lcfc are close to agreeing a deal worth around £17m (€20m all in) with #FCCopenhagen for defender Victor Kristiansen. Potential medical in next few days if talks continue to progress. Set to be first permanent signing at Leicester since January 2018 https://t.co/NVfSunVrM0— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 18, 2023
Bid
Excl: Tottenham have made an opening bid for Pedro Porro including one player plus guaranteed money. Sporting have rejected this formula. ⚪️ #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2023
Negotiations will continue as Sporting keep asking €45m clause but Spurs are insisting with player keen on move. pic.twitter.com/WDChH894KR
