PICTURES: Mudryk’s first Chelsea training session; Chilwell, James join as well

Mykhailo Mudryk’s here, he’s Blue, and he’s beautiful. And not just because of that blond mop on top. The 22-year-old pulled on some Chelsea training gear for the first time today as he joined the rest of the team out on the training pitch at Cobham. Run faster, jump higher!

In even better news, today’s training session also included both Ben Chilwell and Reece James, presumably in a limited or light capacity, seeing as how they’re coming back from extended injury rehabs.

Chilwell’s been out since before the World Cup, thanks to a “significant” hamstring strain he suffered at the start of November. He was expected to be out for about three months, so he’s right on track for a return later this month or early February.

James meanwhile had attempted a comeback right after the World Cup from the knee injury that forced him to also miss the tournament, but that comeback lasted barely an hour against Bournemouth before he suffered a setback. Hopefully this time there will be no such problems.

With Ruben Loftus-Cheek seemingly also getting close (seen here as part of the welcoming committee for Mudryk), our injury list will hopefully start shrinking a bit in the near future. Wesley Fofana shouldn’t be too far out either, while the likes of N’Golo Kanté, Denis Zakaria, Christian Pulisic, and Raheem Sterling have weeks rather than months left (barring any setbacks).

Onwards and upwards!