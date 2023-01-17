 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace, Player Ratings: Kepa and his Monster

Community player ratings as Chelsea notched a rare victory

By David Pasztor
new
Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

1. THIAGO SILVA (8.5)

José Mourinho once said that 11 Azpilicuetas would win the Champions League. Pretty sure we’d only need about 3-4 Thiago Silvas to do it again.

Alas, we only have the one, so we better cherish him while we can, while he’s here, and while he’s continuing to play at a world class level, defying universal laws.

Ohhhh, Thiago Silva!

2. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (7.7)

It wasn’t a flawless performance, but Kepa came up with important saves on multiple occasions to preserve our clean sheet, which in the end preserved all three points as well. (Just the 1 goal from 1.87 xG on our end.)

An important performance as well in terms of bouncing back from his error against Fulham.

3. CONOR GALLAGHER (7.3)

Solid game from the young man after a string of less than impressive outings as he just edges out debutant Benoît Badiashile and pass-wizard Hakim Ziyech. More please!

vs. CRYSTAL PALACE (PL, H, W 1-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Silva (8.5)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Arrizabalaga (7.7), Gallagher (7.3), Badiashile (7.3), Ziyech (7.3), Havertz (7.1)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Hall (6.8), Chalobah (6.6), Jorginho (6.3), Chukwuemeka (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Mount (5.8), Kovačić (5.6, sub), Azpilicueta (5.5, sub), Koulibaly (5.5, sub), Aubameyang (5.5, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL

Chelsea News 24/7

