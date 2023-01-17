Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace, Player Ratings: Kepa and his Monster

1. THIAGO SILVA (8.5)

José Mourinho once said that 11 Azpilicuetas would win the Champions League. Pretty sure we’d only need about 3-4 Thiago Silvas to do it again.

Alas, we only have the one, so we better cherish him while we can, while he’s here, and while he’s continuing to play at a world class level, defying universal laws.

Ohhhh, Thiago Silva!

If there was a @tsilva3 in attack and one in midfield, with what we already have in defense... — Belle Silva (@bellesilva) January 12, 2023

2. KEPA ARRIZABALAGA (7.7)

It wasn’t a flawless performance, but Kepa came up with important saves on multiple occasions to preserve our clean sheet, which in the end preserved all three points as well. (Just the 1 goal from 1.87 xG on our end.)

An important performance as well in terms of bouncing back from his error against Fulham.

3. CONOR GALLAGHER (7.3)

Solid game from the young man after a string of less than impressive outings as he just edges out debutant Benoît Badiashile and pass-wizard Hakim Ziyech. More please!

vs. CRYSTAL PALACE (PL, H, W 1-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Silva (8.5)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Arrizabalaga (7.7), Gallagher (7.3), Badiashile (7.3), Ziyech (7.3), Havertz (7.1)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Hall (6.8), Chalobah (6.6), Jorginho (6.3), Chukwuemeka (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Mount (5.8), Kovačić (5.6, sub), Azpilicueta (5.5, sub), Koulibaly (5.5, sub), Aubameyang (5.5, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL