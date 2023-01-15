Potter happy with all three points, and even some of Chelsea’s play against Crystal Palace

As the manager tells it, it wasn’t a sensational performance from Chelsea against Crystal Palace by any means, but thankfully it also wasn’t a sensational result. An expected outcome at the Bridge, especially after the worst run of results in the league in nearly 27 years? Thank you all day.

It wasn’t an easy win by any means, but Chelsea were generally good value for the three points, earned with a second-half header from Kai Havertz, who continues to operate as our one and only viable center forward — one of many makeshift solutions in the team right now. Things got a bit shaky late on, but debutant Benoît Badiashile and the forever imperious Thiago Silva ensured that Kepa’s saves earlier in the game weren’t for nought.

So, a decent team effort, with some decent performances. And even some actual positives to take and build from. Graham Potter was happy enough.

“Today we are happy for the three points. Overall we played quite well, they had their moments as well but today was about getting the victory — park it as three valuable points against a team that was pushing as well. “We try to play well and I thought at times we did, you have to understand the context of the situation we are in so it isn’t going to be sensational football all the time. The boys have worked hard.” -Graham Potter; source: BBC Sport

Winning football over sensational football, that’s how we like it at Chelsea anyway, Graham.