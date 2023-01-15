Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea take on fellow Midtable hopefuls Crystal Palace in what feels like a potential pivot point not only for the season but also beyond. Chelsea are as far/close to relegation as we are to the top-four (4 points each). Which way will we go?

Potter has chosen to give Benoît Badiashile his debut, either in a back-three or a back-four, depending on where Hall (LWB or LB) and Gallagher (RWB or Mid, with Chalobah at RB) play. Young Chukwuemeka finally gets a start while RLC also makes a welcome return from injury on the bench. UPDATE: it’s a back-four.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Arrizabalaga | Hall, Badiashile, Silva, Chalobah | Chukwuemeka, Jorginho (c), Gallagher | Mount, Havertz, Ziyech

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Humphreys, Koulibaly, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Aubameyang, D.Fofana

Crystal Palace starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Guaita | Mitchell, Anderson, Guéhi (c), Clyne | Doucouré, Schlupp | Zaha, Eze, Olise | Ayew

Substitutes from: Johnstone, Ward, Tomkins, Richards, Milivojević, Hughes, Ozoh, Édouard, Mateta

Date / Time: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 14.00 GMT; 9am EST; 7:30pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Peter Bankes (on pitch); Michael Salisbury (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); USA Network, Telemundo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, party on, dudes!

RIP, Luca.