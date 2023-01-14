Fulham 2-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: João shines, but we can’t have nice things

1. JOÃO FÉLIX (6.1)

Certainly a debut to remember for João Félix, thrown in at the deep end and revealing himself to be a most excellent swimmer in these treacherous Premier League waters.

For sixty minutes.

Perhaps the fun bits of his performance will help comfort us as we navigate the next three games without him.

@ChelseaChadder on Twitter asked who had the most memorable Chelsea debut? Mario Stanić is still the one for me because of that stupendous goal. But Félix isn’t far behind, and that’s (probably) not just the recency bias talking.

2. THIAGO SILVA (5.9)

When in doubt, vote Thiago Silva.

3. DENIS ZAKARIA (5.7)

Zakaria’s injury is being called a quad strain. He might be out for a bit. This is why we can’t have nice things.

vs. FULHAM (PL, A, L 1-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Félix (6.1)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Silva (5.9), Zakaria (5.7), Chukwuemeka (5.2, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Hall (4.7), Havertz (4.7), Mount (4.4), Kovačić (4.3), Koulibaly (4.2), Jorginho (4.2, sub), Gallagher (4.0, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Azpilicueta (3.9), Arrizabalaga (3.7), Ziyech (3.7, sub), Cucurella (3.4, sub)

POTTERBALL (1.0-2.9): Chalobah (2.8)

OVERALL