How should Chelsea line up against Crystal Palace to ... look like a football team at least maybe?

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
Fulham v Chelsea - Premier League - Craven Cottage Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Chelsea return home after a disastrous two-match swing, away to Manchester City in the FA Cup and away to Fulham in the league, and we take on one of the last remaining London sides to be below us in the Premier League table — though Palace are just three points back and with a match in-hand. (They’d also have to beat us by four goals to make up the goal difference, but we’re past the point of ruling anything out.)

Anyway, to avoid a doomsday-ish scenario of losing at home to Palace, we will have to find it within ourselves to try to first play some good football somehow — and without our savior João Félix, who blessed us with 60 minutes on Thursday before departing in a red mist. He’s suspended for the next three games

Potter has made most everybody look like amateurs, but hey, maybe this is where it all starts clicking. Contrary to what we might have begun to start believing, the players are still pretty good players.

Unfortunately, many of them (and some of our best) remain injured and they now count Denis Zakaria among their numbers as well, but those available should still be good enough to get the job done on semi-regular basis. Should.

Choose wisely.

