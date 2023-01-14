Well, here we are at the dawn of a new era. So fresh, so clean. Out with the old and the old way of thinking, and in with the new and the new way of thinking. Can you feel the Potter Power?

I said, can you feel it! Can you feel it?! Caaaan yoooou feeeeeeeeliiiit?!

No? Not yet?

Don’t worry, he himself cannot either.

“It’s tough to see any light or any green shoots because we’re still hurting from defeat.”

Once more unto the breach dear friends this ain’t.

“I can’t sit here and say things are improving when the results are what they are. What we do know is we know a lot more about the club, a lot more about the players, a lot more about what we need to do to get the club back to where we think it can be — and where it should be. “At the moment, it isn’t there. Lots of things have happened over a period of time that have manifested themselves into the situation we’re in now. Then we have to make sure we act well going forward. But at the moment it’s tough.”

Some might even say it’s The Hardest Job In Football™, eh Graham?

But the night is always darkest before the dawn. Anyone got any torches? I’ve only got pitchforks.

“It’s almost like back to the drawing board. That’s how it pretty much felt. It feels like we take one step and then something happens. [...] I’m sure our supporters don’t want to hear that. They want to see better results and better performances but it’s the position we’re in and we’re suffering and trying our best to improve it.” “Everybody at the club is suffering and looking — not necessarily for someone to blame — but for a simple answer. And it’s obviously not that simple. The players are supportive. They want to do better than they are, want to get better results. [...] I don’t see any problem with the mentality. I just think we have to improve.” -Graham Potter; source: Football.London

I don’t know about you guys, but I’m so inspired!

(What are the chances that this no green shoots quote ends up paralleling Antonio Conte’s “no magic wand” line back in September 2016, right before he wizarded the living bejeezus out of things? I’d say 0.0005%.)