Fulham vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

A West London Derby of midtable prominence is a most fitting game to be played on a Thursday night, the worst night of the week.

Get hyped.

Graham Potter has opted to give new arrival João Félix the start right away, after just 24 hours with the team. Can’t do much worse than our other options, I suppose. Also, it looks like we’re back to a back-three.

Willian starts for Fulham. (No Mitrović due to suspension.)

Here we go!

Fulham starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Leno | Robinson, Ream (c), Tosin, Tete | Reed, Palhinha | Willian, Andreas, De Cordova-Reid | Carlos Vinícius

Substitutes from: Rodák, Diop, Kurzawa, N.Chalobah, Cairney, Wilson, Solomon, James, Harris

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Arrizabalaga | Koulibaly, Silva, T.Chalobah | Hall, Kovačić, Zakaria, Azpilicueta (c) | João Félix, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Cucurella, Badiashile, Chukwuemeka, Jorginho, Gallagher, Ziyech, Aubameyang, D.Fofana

Date / Time: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 20.00 GMT; 3pm EST; 1:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Craven Cottage, SW6

Referee: David Coote (on pitch); Jon Brooks (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 1 (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

