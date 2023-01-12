 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fulham vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

A West London Derby of midtable prominence is a most fitting game to be played on a Thursday night, the worst night of the week.

Get hyped.

Graham Potter has opted to give new arrival João Félix the start right away, after just 24 hours with the team. Can’t do much worse than our other options, I suppose. Also, it looks like we’re back to a back-three.

Willian starts for Fulham. (No Mitrović due to suspension.)

Here we go!

Fulham starting lineup (4-2-3-1):
Leno | Robinson, Ream (c), Tosin, Tete | Reed, Palhinha | Willian, Andreas, De Cordova-Reid | Carlos Vinícius

Substitutes from: Rodák, Diop, Kurzawa, N.Chalobah, Cairney, Wilson, Solomon, James, Harris

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):
Arrizabalaga | Koulibaly, Silva, T.Chalobah | Hall, Kovačić, Zakaria, Azpilicueta (c) | João Félix, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Cucurella, Badiashile, Chukwuemeka, Jorginho, Gallagher, Ziyech, Aubameyang, D.Fofana

Date / Time: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 20.00 GMT; 3pm EST; 1:30am IST (next day)
Venue: Craven Cottage, SW6
Referee: David Coote (on pitch); Jon Brooks (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 1 (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

