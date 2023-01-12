Chelsea could really use a lift in the winning department and doing so against West London rivals Fulham just down the road would do nicely. Injuries continue to plague the squad so the choices are still severely limited.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Starting with the formation, the WAGNH community stick to the 4-2-3-1 yet again as the 4-3-3 (28%) and 3-4-3 (21%) come in second and third. No Édouard Mendy means Kepa Arrizabalaga continues in goal as practically the only choice, with Marcus Bettinelli (2%) deputizing.

Thiago Silva returns to the lineup for a struggling Kalidou Koulibaly (40%) and partners up with Trevoh Chalobah. A starting debut may be too early for Benoît Badiashile (50%) but he waits in the wing alongside youngster Bashir Humphreys (7%). Marc Cucurella and César Azpilicueta continue at wing-back unopposed.

No Denis Zakaria, no party. That’s what we learned from our last game against City and so the community have thus duly picked the Swiss international. Mateo Kovačić completes the midfield duo with Jorginho (17%) rightfully benched after yet another poor performance. Conor Gallagher (28%) and Lewis Hall (36%) provide further options from the bench.

It’s a close call up front but Hakim Ziyech (57%) just misses out to newcomer David Datro Fofana, who leads the line. This means Kai Havertz drops a bit further back into the attacking band behind the striker, together with Mason Mount and Carney Chukwuemeka. Omari Hutchinson (16%) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (6%) don’t come close while the news of João Félix’s arrival came too late for the voting — though he should hopefully end up being in the squad.

4-2-3-1 (40%)

Arrizabalaga (98%) | Cucurella (67%), Silva (95%), Chalobah (63%), Azpilicueta (65%) | Kovačić (87%), Zakaria (89%) | Chukwuemeka (62%), Havertz (68%), Mount (78%) | D.Fofana (61%)