Fulham vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Next up for Chelsea is the shortest away trip of the season, and the shortest away trip we could possibly have, as we travel a couple miles down the King’s Road to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.

It’s the latest edition of this friendly neighborhood West London rivalry, though it’s a bit unique in the sense that Fulham are above us in the table, which surely hasn’t happened too often in our 87 previous meetings. Fulham have won just 11 of those, but they may just be the favorites for making Thursday’s game their 12th (and first since 2006).

To say that Chelsea are going to have to play better than over the weekend, or even over large stretches of our past ten games, would be an understatement.

Ten players were ruled out against Manchester City, and barring any unexpected progress, they will be ruled out against Fulham as well. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may be the least injured of the lot and thus closests to potential returning.

We did see a debut for new signing David Datro Fofana over the weekend, and fellow new arrival Benoît Badiashile could now be available as well.

Choose wisely!

Loading…

(Live results)