 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Avert your eyes!

Community player ratings from Chelsea’s capitulation in the FA Cup third round

By David Pasztor
/ new
FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN CITY-CHELSEA Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

1. DENIS ZAKARIA (5.8, sub)

If our previous game against Manchester City was considered a step forward, despite defeat, this game against Manchester City is certainly a step backward. And then another step, and another step, and another step, and maybe a few more. Lowest rated game of the year, though does just barely avoid the sub-4 club.

Denis Zakaria was Man of the Match in the previous game. He didn’t start this one, because reasons, but clearly there was residual goodwill left for him. We were less tragic in the second half, and that was in part due to his arrival at half-time. (And also in greater part due to City putting it into neutral and coasting home.)

2. LEWIS HALL (5.1)

Always nice to see Hall, even when deployed out of position as a left wing-back. Did better than £60m-man Marc Cucurella in a similar role on Thursday.

3. BASHIR HUMPHREYS (5.0)

The other nice thing to happen in this game was a debut for 19-year-old center back Humphreys. Invaluable (and at times harsh) experience in this one for the kid.

He’s the 773rd player to play for Chelsea. New signing David Datro Fofana later became the 774th.

Congrats to them both. Here’s to better days ahead.

vs. MANCHESTER CITY (FAC, A, L 0-4)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): —

POOR (5.0-5.9): Zakaria (5.8, sub), Hall (5.1) Humphreys (5.0)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Chukwuemeka (4.9, sub), D.Fofana (4.8, sub), Arrizabalaga (4.7), Chalobah (4.7), Hutchinson (4.6, sub), Azpilicueta (4.3, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Kovačić (3.9), Gallagher (3.6), Koulibaly (3.4), Mount (3.3), Ziyech (3.1), Jorginho (3.0)

EVEN WORSE (1.0-2.9) Havertz (2.4)

OVERALL

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History