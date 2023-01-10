Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Avert your eyes!

1. DENIS ZAKARIA (5.8, sub)

If our previous game against Manchester City was considered a step forward, despite defeat, this game against Manchester City is certainly a step backward. And then another step, and another step, and another step, and maybe a few more. Lowest rated game of the year, though does just barely avoid the sub-4 club.

Denis Zakaria was Man of the Match in the previous game. He didn’t start this one, because reasons, but clearly there was residual goodwill left for him. We were less tragic in the second half, and that was in part due to his arrival at half-time. (And also in greater part due to City putting it into neutral and coasting home.)

2. LEWIS HALL (5.1)

Always nice to see Hall, even when deployed out of position as a left wing-back. Did better than £60m-man Marc Cucurella in a similar role on Thursday.

3. BASHIR HUMPHREYS (5.0)

The other nice thing to happen in this game was a debut for 19-year-old center back Humphreys. Invaluable (and at times harsh) experience in this one for the kid.

He’s the 773rd player to play for Chelsea. New signing David Datro Fofana later became the 774th.

Congrats to them both. Here’s to better days ahead.

vs. MANCHESTER CITY (FAC, A, L 0-4)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): —

POOR (5.0-5.9): Zakaria (5.8, sub), Hall (5.1) Humphreys (5.0)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Chukwuemeka (4.9, sub), D.Fofana (4.8, sub), Arrizabalaga (4.7), Chalobah (4.7), Hutchinson (4.6, sub), Azpilicueta (4.3, sub)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Kovačić (3.9), Gallagher (3.6), Koulibaly (3.4), Mount (3.3), Ziyech (3.1), Jorginho (3.0)

EVEN WORSE (1.0-2.9) Havertz (2.4)

OVERALL