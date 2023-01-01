Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog, highlights

Welcome to the new year! Welcome to 2023!

Chelsea mark New Year’s Day with our first trip to the City Ground in the 21st century, with a fixture not seen in over 23 years. Nottingham Forest’s return to the Premier League has not been without struggle however, and they sit just one above the very bottom of the table. But their recent form has been better than ours, although they did lose their last game whereas we finally won one.

Can we keep that going as the year begins anew?

Potter sticks with the same team as on Tuesday, with the one enforced (and quite significant) change of Azpilicueta deputizing for the injured Reece James. It’s Azpi’s 495th appearance, passing Petr Čech for sixth on the all-time list.

Here we go!

Nottingham Forest starting lineup (4-3-3):

Henderson | Lodi, Boly, Worrall (c), Aurier | Mangala, Freuler, Yates | Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Johnson

Substitutes from: Hennessey, Cook, Williams, Colback, O’Brien, Toffolo, Surridge, Dennis, McKenna

Chelsea starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Arrizabalaga | Cucurella, Koulibaly, Silva, Azpilicueta (c) | Jorginho, Zakaria | Pulisic, Mount, Sterling | Havertz

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Hall, Kovačić, Hutchinson, Ziyech, Aubameyang

Date / Time: January 1, 2023, 16.30 GMT; 11:30am EST; 10pm IST

Venue: City Ground, Nottingham, England

Referee: Peter Bankes (on pitch); Andre Marriner (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!