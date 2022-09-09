The haphazard and short-sighted decision from football authorities (The FA, the EFL, the Premier League, etc) to cancel this weekend’s fixtures while pretty much all other sports are going ahead as normal — fail to plan: plan to fail — may have given Chelsea and Graham Potter a free weekend to get settled in start implementing any changes to our tactics and playing style, but we won’t get too much time off with an important Champions League game scheduled for Wednesday night. And that one is set to go ahead as scheduled, or in the worst case, by switching locations.

While there’s been on official confirmation of this yet — and there may not be since the status quo is that games should be played as scheduled — reports coming out of Manchester City and Liverpool, both of whom also have home games this midweek, would seem to indicate that these games are going ahead as normal.

Man City's Champions League game against Dortmund on Wednesday WILL go ahead — Simon Bajkowski (@spbajko) September 9, 2022

Should here be policing concerns in the capital, which were not cited as reasons for this weekend’s cancelations it should be noted, there’s a small chance that Chelsea’s match against RB Salzburg could be moved — reports have floated Dublin as a potential site — but that seems one of the less likely outcomes from this situation.

Meanwhile, as far as the postponed games in the Premier League are concerned, we continue to have absolutely no guidance as to what the league’s plan may be to make them up, nor do we know how the WSL will rearrange the showpiece games this weekend that were set to be played in venues like Stamford Bridge. In the lower leagues, games are set to resume on Tuesday as well.

Games could of course be canceled next weekend as well, depending on when the funeral will be held for Queen Elizabeth II.