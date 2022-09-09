Premier League matches postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

When King George VI died in 1952, the old First Division kept on playing football uninterrupted, marking the royal passing with tributes and song, but otherwise keeping calm and carrying on. Or in Chelsea’s case, keeping calm and losing badly, 4-1 to Sunderland, three days after the monarch’s death.

Seventy years later, we evidently cannot handle that sort of measured response in this modern world of ours, and instead have decided to postpone an entire round of fixtures in the Premier League and the Football League. Further postponements or rescheduling could follow next weekend as well, with the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II likely set for Sunday.

League authorities were left scrambling yesterday, evidently without any clear protocol or plans in place for this inevitable event, but eventually came up with this response in conjunction with the UK Government.

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022

And that response is to not play.

It’s unclear how this will affect our midweek Champions League match against Salzburg, which was supposed to take place at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

On the plus side, this gives Graham Potter a few extra days to get settled in and conduct a pseudo-preseason, even.