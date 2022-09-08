Kalidou Koulibaly nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month award

Back in the before-times, before the season had taken a serious turn for the frustrating, Kalidou Koulibaly scored a fantastic goal to give us the lead against Tottenham Hotspur in our home opener.

It was a pure volley of tremendous power direct from Marc Cucurella’s outswinging corner kick, rocketing into the back of the net.

No mortal in this universe could have or would have saved that, and it has been rightly nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month for August.

Kalidou Koulibaly's strike vs Spurs is up for the PL GOTM for August.

Chelsea would be robbed of three points on that day however, and Koulibaly’s own performances have not lived up to those initial impressions (on or off the ball). But there’s hope for a better future, and while K2’s strike may not win this award, the recognition is well deserved.

Other nominees include a trio of Newcastle players, Fabian Schär, Kieran Trippier, and Alan Saint-Maximin, a couple Arsenal guys in Gabriel Jesus and William Saliba, Liverpool’s Luis Díaz, and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

Schär’s effort is a rather impressive long-range bomb. Jesus’s chip was cool, as was Díaz’s dribble and shot as if he were Eden Hazard. The Saliba and Mbeumo goals seem unremarkable in comparison, and we’ve seen Trippier score plenty of free kicks. Saint-Maximin’s goal is also a tremendous volley, and perhaps the pick of the bunch.

You can watch all the goals and vote for Koulibaly here.