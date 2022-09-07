Wasting no time at all — because there is no time to waste — Chelsea look set to appoint Graham Potter as our new head coach, following “positive talks” this afternoon in the wake of Thomas Tuchel’s (surprise) sacking this morning. Chelsea had been masters of the quick mid-season appointment under the previous regime, rarely taking more than 12-24 hours, and this is just the latest ingrained habit to carry over in the SW6.

Potter’s current employers, Brighton & Hove Albion gave permission to Chelsea to approach the 47-year-old — Brighton’s chairman and Todd Boehly had established a good business relationship this summer — and the highly rated Potter seems open to testing himself on the biggest stage yet.

Chelsea take on friendly neighbors Fulham at Craven Cottage this Saturday, and apparently we hope to have Potter in place well before then. Coach Anthony Barry led training today, with assistants Arno Michels and my fellow Hungarian, Zsolt Lőw both following Tuchel out the door, alongside analyst Benjamin Weber. Potter’s expected to replace them with three of his own staff members from Brighton.