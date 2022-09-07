 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chelsea to hold talks with Graham Potter as new head coach — reports

Next on the chopping block

By David Pasztor
Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Leicester City - Premier League Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Chelsea have been given permission to talk to Graham Potter, currently the head coach of Brighton & Hove Albion, about becoming our new head coach. Potter’s contract has a variable release clause built into it, which would reportedly cost us £16m to meet. That’s about as much as we gave Tuchel for his severance.

The 47-year-old Potter has emerged as one of the most respected coaches in the Premier League, for engineering a clear attacking vision of football despite the limited resources available to him, and has often been the first name linked with any major vacancy (see: Manchester United).

He’s said to be open to the idea of upgrading his office to this fancy chopping block of ours, and is certainly a more more enticing name than any of the other candidates linked with the vacancy at Chelsea, such as Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane, Roberto Martínez, Marcelo Bielsa, or Brendan Rodgers.

In the meantime, coach Anthony Barry is leading training since we have a game coming up on Saturday.

