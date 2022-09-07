Official: Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel

Well, some things never change, eh? Chelsea have shocked the football world once again (even though none of this should be shocking at this point), by sacking Thomas Tuchel today, after a poor run of form that saw the Blues pick up just 3 wins from 7 across all competitions.

Not that long ago, we were lifting the Champions League trophy under Thomas Tuchel and were subject to talks about the German manager building a dynasty at Chelsea. I guess not.

Here is Chelsea’s official statement on the matter:

On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here. As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition. Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach. There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made. -Chelsea FC

This absolutely comes as a shock considering that the Chelsea top brass spent the majority of the summer backing Tuchel and buying his preferred targets, going on a £250m spending spree.

Tuchel did mention yesterday that it is up to him to find the solution and find the reason why. Maybe the powers that be had different ideas. Maybe this is the way things are in modern football.

Goodbye Thomas Tuchel. Thank you for the Champions League.