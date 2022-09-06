 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

...as it happened: live blog, updates, highlights, lineups, comments, etc.

Dinamo Zagreb v Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Champions League Play-Off Second Leg Photo by Igor Kralj/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Welcome back to the Champions League! Last year’s campaign ended dramatically, disappointingly against the eventual champions. Can we do better this season?

It all starts here, with the first group game.

Your guess is as good as ours for what this lineup might actually look like. Back-three? Back-four? Three-man mid? Four? Five? Aubameyang’s definitely up top.

Here we go!

Dinamo Zagreb starting XI:
Livaković | Moharrami, Ademi (c), Ivanušec, Petković, S.Ristovski, Ljubičić, J.Mišić, Šutalo, Perić, Oršić

Substitutes from: Zagorac, Nevistić, Štefulj, Lauritsen, Baturina, Emreli, Bočkaj, Drmić, Marin, Théophile-Catherine, Bulat, Špkić

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):
Arrizabalaga | Koulibaly, Fofana, Azpilicueta (c) | Chilwell, Kovačić, Mount, James | Aubameyang, Havertz, Sterling

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Mendy, Chalobah, Cucurella, Jorginho, Zakaria, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja

Date / Time: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, 17.45 BST; 12:45pm EDT; 10:15pm IST
Venue: Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb, Croatia
Referee: István Kovács (on pitch); Paolo Valeri (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 4 (UK); TUDN, UniMás (USA); Sony TEN 1 (India); SuperSport Football Plus (NGA); elsewhere
Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Paramount+, Univision Now (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

