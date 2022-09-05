Official: Reece James signs new long-term Chelsea contract

Reece James has now officially put pen to paper on his new Chelsea contract, extending his stay at the club until 2028. His previous deal had three years left on it, but it was no longer commensurate with his importance to the team.

In line with expectations since the takeover, James is the second Cobham graduate to sign a new deal with the Blues in recent days, right after Armando Broja. Unlike Broja, James has already established himself as a key first-team player, being an integral part of the team since 2019 including our successful Champions League run in 2021.

As one of the best wing-backs in the world, but also one of the more underpaid, he had attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City but we can safely put those rumors to rest now.

James’ impressive CV does not stop at the club level, since the 22-year-old has also become a regular presence on the England national team, with 13 caps to his name already.

“We are thrilled to give Reece a new long-term contract at Chelsea. He is an outstanding player and a true Chelsea man, and we are all looking forward to watching him continue to flourish at Stamford Bridge.” -Todd Boehly; source: Chelsea FC

Six more years, and hopefully beyond!