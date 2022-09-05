Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup

It’s yet another game on a three-day turnaround for Chelsea, and this one even involves traveling to Croatia, where we will take on Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night. Dinamo are the Pot 4 team in our group, and thus the weakest of the four — at least in theory. In the real world, they’ll have nothing to lose and everything to gain, especially in their home confines amid strong support.

Thankfully, Chelsea’s injury situation at the moment is pretty good, though I’d assume that neither of the two new Deadline Day signings will get to play just yet. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been fitted with a protective mask for his fractured jaw, but may not be ready for proper action with it. Denis Zakaria meanwhile was waiting on some paperwork and we’ve had just one business day since the last game.

N’Golo Kanté remains out with his hamstring injury as well, but otherwise everyone else should be good to go.

Choose wisely.

