 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How should Chelsea line up against Dinamo Zagreb in first Champions League group stage match?

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup

By David Pasztor
/ new
FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-WEST HAM Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

It’s yet another game on a three-day turnaround for Chelsea, and this one even involves traveling to Croatia, where we will take on Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night. Dinamo are the Pot 4 team in our group, and thus the weakest of the four — at least in theory. In the real world, they’ll have nothing to lose and everything to gain, especially in their home confines amid strong support.

Thankfully, Chelsea’s injury situation at the moment is pretty good, though I’d assume that neither of the two new Deadline Day signings will get to play just yet. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been fitted with a protective mask for his fractured jaw, but may not be ready for proper action with it. Denis Zakaria meanwhile was waiting on some paperwork and we’ve had just one business day since the last game.

N’Golo Kanté remains out with his hamstring injury as well, but otherwise everyone else should be good to go.

Choose wisely.

(Live results)

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History