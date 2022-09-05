Armando Broja delighted to end speculation about Chelsea future

Armando Broja and Chelsea have made a strong commitment to each other by agreeing a new six-year contract, which should keep the young striker in Blue until at least 2028.

There had been plenty of speculation about the Academy graduate’s future this summer and even dating back to January, but the new deal should put a stop to that now. Broja himself is delighted to stay and be done with that sideshow as well.

“You see speculation on the news but I am here now at Chelsea and I have signed my contract, so I am delighted to be at this amazing club.”

Of course, Broja signed a long-term contract thirteen months prior as well, and that certainly didn’t stop the speculation for too long, though the key difference now is that he’s staying with the first-team instead of going out on loan. And while Chelsea did also sign veteran Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Deadline Day to help in our quest for more consistent goalscoring, the 33-year-old is certainly not a long-term solution. Broja, who’s still a few days shy of his 21st birthday, could very well be one.

The new contract should allow all concerned to think about the long-term feeling a bit more secure about the short-term. Meanwhile, Broja can also learn first-hand from a striker who’s scored at least 15 goals in each of his last 11 seasons.

“He is a great player. He has done a lot in his career so far and now he has come to Chelsea I can learn a lot from him. “He has done it at Arsenal and Barcelona, so he is a good addition to the club and the team and he seems like a very good guy. I am excited to learn off him.” “[And] it is good to have that competition in the team [...] I have always been a confident boy so it is important to keep that and remain confident. For me, I feel like I can help the team a lot. I will do my best on and off the pitch in any way I can. I believe I can.” -Armando Broja; source: Evening Standard

If you believe it, you can achieve it.