Chelsea register 2023-23 Champions League squad

UEFA have updated the squad lists on their website ahead of the start of group stage play this week, and while there’s some weirdness going on with some of it — Raheem Sterling being shown with the No.4 shirt, for example — we can surmise that most the information is correct and does indeed reflect our squad registration for this first phase of play.

As a refresher, teams can register a squad of up to 25 (List A), with an unlimited number of players aged 21 and under (born 2001 or later) able to be maintained alongside (List B) and used as desired. List B is submitted prior to each match; List A is submitted at the close of a transfer window.

List A can contain no more than 17 “non-homegrown” players, while 4 of the 8 remaining spots are reserved for “club-trained” players. The other four can be “association trained” players (the Premier League just counts both of those as “homegrown” but UEFA have to be difficult).

As has been the case for a while now, Chelsea are well within the bounds of these restrictions, and in fact have only 15 non-homegrown players in the first-team at the moment. The rest are either homegrown or under 21 and thus on List B. Armando Broja is not listed on the UEFA website, but presumably he’s registered.

UPDATE: Carney Chukwuemeka doesn’t count for List B since he hasn’t been with Chelsea for long enough (2+ years). This also explains why he’s listed on the UEFA website (List A) and Broja isn’t (List B).

non-HG (15): Arrizbalaga, Aubameyang, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Fofana, Havertz, Jorginho, Kanté, Koulibaly, Kovačić, Mendy, Pulisic, Silva, Zakaria, Ziyech association-trained (4): Bettinelli, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Sterling club-trained (5): Chalobah, Gallagher, James, Loftus-Cheek, Mount List B (1): Broja

Or if you’re a visual learner: