Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Player Ratings: Welcome back, Ben Chilwell!

1. BEN CHILWELL (8.6, sub)

A goal and an assist ten months and one ACL surgery in the making. Ben Chilwell may not be fully back yet in terms of fitness, but there’s nothing wrong with the confidence and belief and that is a massive part of any major injury rehab.

His goal was reminiscent of the famous Mark Hughes effort against Vicenza, which booked Chelsea’s place in the 1998 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup final. (I know, trophies before Abramovich?! Inconceivable!) Chilwell was barely a year and a half old when Hughes headed the ball to himself on the spin and finished with his left foot to send Stamford Bridge into raptures.

On this day: 1998 - Mark Hughes scored THIS goal for #Chelsea (vs Vicenza) as they secured a place in the UEFA Cup Winner's Cup Final. #CFC pic.twitter.com/6KnFY8sNxb — Chad ⭐⭐ (@ChelseaChadder) April 16, 2021

Chilwell’s effort is the more unlikely of the two, winning the header against two and finishing from an extreme angle between the legs of the goalkeeper.

Auba loved it, we all loved it! pic.twitter.com/wEs5oEHs5d — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 4, 2022

2. KAI HAVERTZ (7.6, sub)

Havertz has talked about how he wants to add goals and assists back into his game — or to make them a more regular feature — so it’s great to see him come good on those intentions. Chelsea repeatedly looked for him in the center, especially from the left side with both Sterling and Chilwell providing excellent service, and Havertz eventually was able to get the better of his marker (Ogbonna in this case) and get to the ball first.

3. THIAGO SILVA (7.2)

When in doubt, vote Thiago Silva.

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Chilwell (8.6, sub)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Havertz (7.6, sub), Silva (7.2)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Fofana (6.7), James (6.4), Broja (6.4, sub), Sterling (6.3), Kovačić (6.2), Loftus-Cheek (6.0)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Koulibaly (5.8), Mount (5.7, sub), Cucurella (5.7), Gallagher (5.7), Pulisic (5.5), Jorginho (5.2, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Mendy (4.8)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

