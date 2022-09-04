 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reece James close to signing new long-term Chelsea contract — reports

By Rohaan1997
Chelsea Training Session Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

After Harvey Vale and Armando Broja, it looks like Reece James will be the next player to sign on the dotted lines and extend his stay at Chelsea.

James’s current deal runs through 2025, but according to the Times, the Athletic, Evening Standard and the Telegraph, he is close to signing a new six-year contract that would also make him the highest-paid defender in the club’s history.

Extending the 22-year-old was always one of the priorities of the new regime, and should be followed soon by a new contract for Mason Mount as well.

Real Madrid and Manchester City were said to be keeping an eye on Reece’s situation, and his relatively low wages, but with the new contract will be much more in sync with his importance to the team and should keep them away.

The Boehly-Clearlake regime have lived up their promises in the transfer market, and it’s great to see them now following up as planned by ensuring that we keep hold of the massive talent already at the club as well.

