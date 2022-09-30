Callum Hudson-Odoi has had himself a pretty good first month out on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, starting four of their five games (across the Bundesliga and the Champions League), collecting an assist, and generally helping the team improve their performances after an inauspicious start to the season.

So naturally, he’s not exactly worried about what might happen in a few months or at the end of the season, and when exactly he will be returning to Chelsea. Recent reports suggested that Graham Potter might look to recall the 21-year-old in January, but surely that’s a) premature talk right now and b) not a good thing if it does happen (if Callum’s struggling, that’s obviously not good, and if he’s playing well, then why disrupt that).

And after a 2022 filled with injury and bench-time, the young winger’s simply enjoying his football right now. Indeed, there’s no reason to be focusing on anything else.

“At the end of the day it’s not up to me. I can only do what I can do now for the club and push myself to the max here and give everything I can. We don’t know what will happen from now to the end of the season. Right now I’m just focusing on playing as much football as possible and trying to help the team.” “Coming out here, my aim was to get as many games as possible and build on the fitness that I haven’t really had in the past couple of seasons for Chelsea. I think game wise, I’ve been playing a lot here and I’m really enjoying it. “You want to enjoy every minute of it, you want to be trying to help the team as much as possible, scoring goals and assisting goals. Even if it’s not scoring goals, it’s just being influential in the team. I’m definitely enjoying my football at the moment and I think it was the right move at the right time of my career to come here.” -Callum Hudson-Odoi; source: Sky via teamTalk

So far so good then.

Callum and his Bayer crew take on slightly wobbly Bayern Munich tonight (Friday), which should be a good game to watch (19.30 BST Sky Sports Mix / 2:30pm EDT ESPN+).