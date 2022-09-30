The Daily Hilario: Friday

Hmm
#thfc Conte says links to Juventus are "disrespectful" to Allegri & himself and adds: "I'm enjoying working for Tottenham, I have a great relationship with the owner & Paratici. I don't see a problem for the future."— Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) September 29, 2022
POTM
Federico Valverdeeee! @fedeevalverde— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) September 29, 2022
@realmadriden's pride and joy is the #LaLigaSantander 'Player of the Month' for September! ✨#POTM #MVP
Wow
⭐ Only Jamal Musiala has a better rating than Jude Bellingham of all teenagers in Europe's top 5 leagues this season— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 28, 2022
️ Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool and Man Utd are all keen, but who should he join? Click the image for our take
Loading comments...