Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

To absolutely no one’s surprise, David Moyes’ West Ham came to the Bridge to play absolutely no football, sit deep and defend with every player, and hope to get lucky on the counter or a mistake from the home team.

That slow attrition lasted from minute 1 to just past the hour-mark, and made for some extremely boring viewing. Once West Ham turned their first set piece into a goal, Chelsea finally woke up and started playing with some tempo and urgency.

Ben Chilwell’s absolutely ridiculous equalizer shifted momentum completely in our favor, but West Ham were able to collect themselves and go back to what they were doing before.

And then things got weird, with Maxwel Cornet hitting the post for the visitors, Kai Havertz scoring a goal at the other end immediately after, Maxwell Cornet then scoring a goal, but then that goal getting ruled out after VAR review for a foul on Édouard Mendy.

Three points. Tough enough.

Carefree.

Several changes from midweek including a slight shift in tactics at the start, with a 3-5-2 featuring Gallagher as the most advanced midfielder

Actually center forward on at the hour-mark, with Broja. Mount also added, with Chilwell and Havertz following soon after. Jorginho on for RLC late on.

15 of the last 17 between these two teams now decided by a goal or less.

Next up: Champions League group stage opener away to Dynamo Zagreb on Tuesday

KBTFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: