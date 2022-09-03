Chelsea vs. West Ham United, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Thomas Tuchel has called this match a chance to start the season anew, so let’s see if we can indeed do that and make this a turning point. Of course we cannot erase the previous five games, but it’s a long season ahead with plenty on offer.

To help that along, Tuchel has tweaked the system, going with three midfielder (as per the official tweet), and no recognized striker. Bold choice; let’s see if it works out for us.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (3-5-2):

Mendy | Koulibaly, Silva (c), Fofana | Cucurella, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, James | Sterling, Pulisic

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Chalobah, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Broja, Havertz

West Ham starting lineup (4-2-3-1):

Fabianski | Emerson, Kehrer, Zouma, Coufal | Souček, Rice (c) | Fornals, Lucas Paquetá, Bowen | Antonio

Substitutes from: Areola, Randolph, Ogbonna, Coventry, Downes, Lanzini, Cornet, Benrahma

Date / Time: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Andy Madley (on pitch); Jarred Gillett (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!