Chelsea look to get back on track today as we welcome West Ham United to Stamford Bridge, where we’ve won one with 10 men and drew against 12-man Spurs so far this season. But our performance overall have been inconsistent at best, so we can only hope that the team show with proper attitudes and deliver a proper application of effort.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

There’s been a lot of angst about Thomas Tuchel’s tactics and whether they are still good enough after a year and a half in the Premier League, but the majority of people maintain faith in the 3-4-3, just as the head coach. Formations with a back-four collected about a quarter of the vote.

In goal, Édouard Mendy’s gaffe against Leeds United has shaken things up a bit, but the vast majority still prefer him over Kepa Arrizabalaga (21%), who has seen another transfer window pass by without a move away.

New boy Wesley Fofana is among the eight players to receive at least 75% of the vote, with Mason Mount and Armando Broja also collecting solid majorities at over 60%. Jorginho brings up the rear of the starting XI at 57%, with all other player receiving less than half the vote.

Conor Gallagher (43%), Kai Havertz (36%), Christian Pulisic (36%), Ben Chilwell (29%), Hakim Ziyech (16%), Trevoh Chalobah (16%), César Azpilicueta (8%) have work to do. Not sure when we’ll see Carney Chukwuemeka (5%).

Props to the 30 or so voters who penciled in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang despite his stated unavailability.

3-4-3 (58%)

Mendy (79%) | Koulibaly (91%), Silva (85%), Fofana (76%) | Cucurella (75%), Kovačić (83%), Jorginho (57%), James (97%) | Sterling (97%), Broja (63%), Mount (65%)