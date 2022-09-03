 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against West Ham United: It’s Armando Broja time!

Chelsea vs. West Ham United, Premier League: Preferred lineup

By David Pasztor
/ new
Armando Broja Signs Contract Extension at Chelsea Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea look to get back on track today as we welcome West Ham United to Stamford Bridge, where we’ve won one with 10 men and drew against 12-man Spurs so far this season. But our performance overall have been inconsistent at best, so we can only hope that the team show with proper attitudes and deliver a proper application of effort.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

There’s been a lot of angst about Thomas Tuchel’s tactics and whether they are still good enough after a year and a half in the Premier League, but the majority of people maintain faith in the 3-4-3, just as the head coach. Formations with a back-four collected about a quarter of the vote.

In goal, Édouard Mendy’s gaffe against Leeds United has shaken things up a bit, but the vast majority still prefer him over Kepa Arrizabalaga (21%), who has seen another transfer window pass by without a move away.

New boy Wesley Fofana is among the eight players to receive at least 75% of the vote, with Mason Mount and Armando Broja also collecting solid majorities at over 60%. Jorginho brings up the rear of the starting XI at 57%, with all other player receiving less than half the vote.

Conor Gallagher (43%), Kai Havertz (36%), Christian Pulisic (36%), Ben Chilwell (29%), Hakim Ziyech (16%), Trevoh Chalobah (16%), César Azpilicueta (8%) have work to do. Not sure when we’ll see Carney Chukwuemeka (5%).

Props to the 30 or so voters who penciled in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang despite his stated unavailability.

3-4-3 (58%)
Mendy (79%) | Koulibaly (91%), Silva (85%), Fofana (76%) | Cucurella (75%), Kovačić (83%), Jorginho (57%), James (97%) | Sterling (97%), Broja (63%), Mount (65%)

More From We Ain't Got No History

Chelsea News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the We Ain't Got No History Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Chelsea news from We Ain't Got No History