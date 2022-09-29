Christian Pulisic returned from a minor injury to play 75 minutes on Tuesday in the latest disappointing outing from the US Men’s National Team — a scoreless draw against Saudi Arabia — which has piled on more pressure for the team and especially their head coach, Gregg Berhalter ahead of the World Cup.

But in more immediate concerns, the return bodes well for Pulisic’s chances of staying involved at Chelsea until then. In fact, he’s seeing the appointment of Graham Potter and our upcoming rush of games in the next month and half (13 before the break, 9 in October alone) as a proverbial fresh start at the Bridge.

“It’s good to get some minutes in and I feel healthy [and] I’m feeling good going back [to Chelsea], honestly. I have a fresh start now, and I’m excited to play for the new manager. “So really just looking forward to it. I just have to prove myself, as everyone does, and as I’ve done before.” -Christian Pulisic; source: ESPN

It’s truly a make-or-break season for Pulisic now — into the final two years of his contract — and despite his perceived struggles, plenty of interest remains in his services as well. AC Milan, for example, have supposedly shortlisted him for either January or next summer, among many others like Newcastle United or Juventus.