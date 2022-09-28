Chelsea Champions League hero Ramires also retires

In the long and great history of Chelsea Football Club — no, seriously — perhaps no greater goal has ever been scored that the one Ramires (...Santos do Nascimento, if you’re not into the whole brevity thing) produced on a most historic night in Barcelona a little over ten years ago. A goal, a lob of “aesthetic and downright spiritual genius” as Graham reminisced a couple years ago.

That there’s now a budding generation of Chelsea fans who did not get to witness that goal, that celebration, that night (and that Champions League run) unfold live makes me feel wistfully sad ... and ominously old, especially as those heroes in Blue keep retiring. Mikel one day, Ramires the next.

Rami’s time at Chelsea began inauspiciously, the lone and somewhat random marquee arrival in a summer following a most delightful Premier League title, and much like Carlo Ancelotti’s second-season Chelsea, it took a long while for him to find his feet. Said finding came a bit too late for Carlo, but Ramires kicked on from that first season in 2010-11 (and another famous goal, this one against Manchester City), to become practically ever-present, thanks to not only his skills, but his endless running and useful versatility. He’d go on to amass 251 appearances in just 5.5 seasons, win five trophies, and score two goals worthy of year-end recognition (and 32 others of slightly lesser, but generally still high levels of excellence).

Ramires, assisted by Essien, dribbles two Manchester City players and places his finish in the upper side-netting as Chelsea go on to win 2-0, March 20, 2011. #CFC pic.twitter.com/rG4OpTpRNq — Classic Chels (@ClassicChels) March 2, 2018

After leaving Chelsea in January 2016, Rami took advantage of the brief window of way too much money in Chinese football (see also: Oscar, Mikel, Drogba) before returning back home to Brazil to finish out his career at Palmeiras. He had been without a team for a while now and at age 35, has decided to finish this chapter in his life. And what a chapter it was!

Happy retirement, Ramires!