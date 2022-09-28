What Chelsea may look like after the new owners are done with all their restructuring is anyone’s guess, but as far as the football operations side is concerned, it sounds like we are looking to make not only one key hire, but two!

As reported by the Guardian and the Telegraph, and as we had heard throwaway mentions from others before, Chelsea are looking to hire both a sporting director and a technical director. The former would be focused on “data and recruitment” while the latter would be mainly responsible for the day-to-day “operations” at Cobham.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Tim Steidten is said to be the leading candidate at the moment for the sporting director position, though the Guardian’s report mentions that an internal promotion has not been ruled out — not Kyle Macaulay; it sounds like he’s still someone the new sporting director will have to work with closely instead.

As far as the technical director position, no new names have emerged since Luís Campos and Oliver Mintzlaff said no.