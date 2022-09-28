 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea let go head physio Thierry Laurent as restructuring continues — reports

Ch-ch-ch-changes

By David Pasztor
Chelsea v Portsmouth - FA Cup Third Round
He’s the one that’s not John Terry
Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images

I must admit I had no immediate working knowledge of who Thierry Laurent was* when I first read the news that he’s become the latest behind-the-scenes staff member to leave the club amid the ongoing restructuring. Sorry, Thierry!

The 57-year-old had been the directory of the physiotherapy department at the club since 2014, having been promoted from his regular physio position that he had held since 2005, when he first joined us from the France national team setup. That’s a lengthy and most excellent 17-year career in service to the club, so hopefully we delivered the news with a proper severance and by way of something other than just a short Zoom call. Oh, ffs.

There is no word on Laurent’s replacement just yet, though I imagine there won’t be if and when it does happen. Maybe we’re bringing in those people in New York who conducted Wesley Fofana’s much-emphasized medical last month.

* we’re much more likely to see Steve Hughes (who’s been here since before Abramovich) and Dimitrios Kalogiannidis run onto the pitch when needed these days, though Kalogiannidis has recently been promoted to replace Paco Biosca as (interim) medical director, so perhaps he won’t be doing that anymore. José Calvarro and Jon Fearn are still around, as far as I know. (Sean Carmody has recently left as well to join Crystal Palace). Here are SH & DK attending to RLC earlier this month.

Chelsea FC v West Ham United - Premier League Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

