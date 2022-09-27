N’Golo Kanté back in full training after hamstring injury

While only a handful of senior first-team players have returned to training at Cobham today (Tuesday) after a week off, one of those players was none other than N’Golo Kanté.

As confirmed by the Chelsea official website, Kanté was joined by Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevoh Chalobah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and goalkeepers Édouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, with a bunch of youth players making up numbers at the session under the watchful eye of head coach Graham Potter.

Kanté was spotted doing some individual drills last week, but this now looks to be a return to full training after a month out with the hamstring injury he suffered in the 2-2 draw against 13-man Spurs.

The 31-year-old has been able to feature in only two games this season. We’re unsurprisingly unbeaten in either, so hopefully he can keep that record going for whenever he does recover match fitness and returns to playing. We have nine (9!) games coming up in the 31 days of October and thirteen (13!) in the next month and a half before the start of the World Cup, so we’re going to need all the legs we can possibly get — especially Kanté’s.