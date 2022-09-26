Graham Potter has made a good first impression on Kai Havertz

While some of the narrative around Thomas Tuchel’s sacking has made it seem like the squad had become increasingly unreceptive to our former head coach’s ideas and motivational techniques, and that some in the squad were not too pleased with his decisions, the overwhelming feeling remains that most players were quite shocked by his sudden departure.

One of the latest to speak to that effect has been Kai Havertz, telling German media about it over the weekend.

“[Rüdiger was shocked?] Me too. Especially when you consider how we’ve played in the past year and a half and what we’ve won. “With the current sixth place in the table, you can’t speak of a messed up start to the season, especially since we have many newcomers who first have to acclimatise. But football is very fast-moving, a lot can happen at any time.”

As we know of course, Tuchel’s sacking had less to do with the actual results than his relationship with his higher-ups.

Fortunately, the new man in charge has made a good impression on King Kai as well.

“Our new coach has made a very good impression, we have a great squad. I think we are in for a good time.” -Kai Havertz; source: kicker via Football365

We could certainly use some good times after the rollercoaster ride of the past few weeks and months.