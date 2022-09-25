Chelsea FCW vs. Manchester City WFC, WSL: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

An unexpected loss to Liverpool to start the Women’s Super League has made this Manchester City encounter even more of a “must win” encounter for Chelsea FC Women. Our rivals have lost their power on paper with several key players leaving their squad this summer, but they remain one of the teams that will be an obstacle to a sucessful title defence.
So... time to beat them!
Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3?):
Berger | Buchanan, Bright, Eriksson (c) | Reiten, Cuthbert, Mjelde, James | Kirby, Kerr, Fleming
Substitutes from: Musovic, Ingle, Carter, England, Svitkova, Perisset, Kaneryd, Charles, Cankovic
Manchester City starting eleven:
Roebuck | Casparij, Houghton (c), Greenwood, Ouahabi, Aleixandri, Castellanos, Coombs, Kelly, Shaw, Hemp
Substitutes from: MacIver, Keating, Stokes, Fowler, Angeldahl, Raso, Losada, Hutchings, Blakstad
Date / Time: Sunday, September 25, 16.00 BST; 11am EDT; 8:30pm IST
Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston Upon Thames, UK
On TV: Sky Sports (UK); elsewhere
Streaming: SKY GO Extra (UK); Paramount+ (USA); elsewhere
Be nice to each other, and party on, dudes!
Loading comments...