Season 13 of The Great British Bake Off (a.k.a. The Great British Baking Show, if you’re in America) is underway, and perhaps inspired in part by that venerable show, we have a short little bake off from Chelsea TV between Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount as well.

Ruben and Mason were apparently asked to pick their own activities for their media time, and while Mount chose some golf (sort of), Ruben chose to bake a brownie ... in a mug, in a microwave. Well, that’s one way to do it.

You can skip past the golfing bit to get to the good stuff, which start at around the 2:25 mark of this 8-minute video. I won’t spoil who makes the better brownies, but really, we’re all winners with this video.

They’re no Sandro or Janusz, but it’s an instant classic, this, joining previous cook-off challenges, like between David Luiz and Gary Cahill (2017) and especially between legends Petr Čech and Mikel John Obi (2011).